Benton City woman dies three days after crash

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

RICHLAND, Wash. — A 95-year-old woman died Saturday from injuries she sustained after a Richland crash.

Reba Howard was the passenger of a car that hit another vehicle disabled in the right lane. The crash happened on March 11 on I-82 near the I-182 interchange in Richland.

Howard was rushed to Kadlec where she died on March 14. It’s not clear if the driver of the car she was in will face any charges.

