Benton Co. Deputy credited with saving driver from burning SUV

(Kennewick, WA) Kennewick Police say a Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy in the right place at the right time saved a driver from a burning vehicle.

Police say Corporal JP Benitez was on the road around 9:15 Monday morning when he spotted an SUV on fire in a parking lot near US 395 and W. Clearwater Avenue.

He drove over to check it out, and saw an unconscious man in the driver’s seat. Police say Cpl. Benitez immediately pulled the man out of the burning car and started working to keep him alive until EMS got there.