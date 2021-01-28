Benton Co. mass-vax site can’t book appointments, doesn’t know how many doses are coming

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The mass vaccination site in Kennewick is facing a road block — they don’t know how many doses of vaccine they will be getting next week.

Because of this, if you are trying now to book an appointment online for next week, you will see that the website isn’t showing available time slots.

The Washington State Department of Health, which is running the site, expects appointment scheduling to be reopened as soon as they know how many doses will be available.

For now, they encourage those who want an appointment next week to be patient and continue to check the portal through the weekend.

All the appointments for the remainder of this week are full.

