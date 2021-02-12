Benton Co. mass-vax site asking those with Saturday appointments to come Friday

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Staff at the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds are asking everyone with an appointment on Saturday to come on Friday instead due to bad weather.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team shared this update:

“Current weather reports reflect a high probability of continued snowfall throughout the day on Saturday, February 13. For this reason, we are requesting those with Saturday appointments to come on Friday, February 12 at the same time of day as their Saturday appointment. Staff at our mass vaccination sites are doing everything they can to make sure people are safe, which includes keeping an eye on road conditions,”

The Kennewick Police Department also made the announcement in a Facebook post. They are asking everyone who comes through to drive slow and safe as winter weather is impacting local road conditions.

“Please slow down, drive safely and be patient as we work to get everyone through the line,” officials said.

Several rounds of snow are expecting through the weekend.

RELATED: Waking up to snow covered roads, more snow for the weekend

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds to open second dose appointments