Benton County air quality is unhealthy amid extreme fire danger

by Dylan Carter

Bill Reed, Benton County Fire District 6

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Wildfire season has made a harsh impact on Washington state’s air quality over the last several weeks. With fires burning east of the Tri-Cities in the Umatilla National Forest and west of the Tri-Cities at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, local air quality has been deemed unhealthy due to smoke and pollutants.

According to a release from the Benton Clean Air Agency, air quality in the county is at risk of degrading through Sunday, August 15 because of wildfire smoke passing through the area.

This air quality reduction may be particularly impactful for certain members of the community. Individuals with lung diseases, asthma, and other serious health problems are at risk of having their issues amplified by spending time outside. Pollutants in the air are expected to cause burning eyes and runny noses while aggravating lung and heart disease.

Those who are sensitive to air pollution are urged to stay inside as much as possible and limit their physical exercise until the air quality improves. If you have an indoor air filter, you’re recommended to make use of that while keeping windows closed.

If you don’t have protection to keep the air in your home clean, you may want to consider visiting a public place like one of Benton and Franklin Counties’ various Mid-Columbia Library locations or a community center near you.

N95 or N100 rated masks, which are available at hardware stores and home repair stores, are effective in filtering polluted air.

Fire danger is rated “Extreme” due to current dry and hot weather conditions. Benton County community members must be very cautious and take preventative measures to stop fires from happening amid these dangerous conditions. Otherwise, the air quality will continue to deteriorate in the area.

