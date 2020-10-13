Benton County Auditor shares tips to ensure your vote is counted

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton shared some advice on ballots, just two days before they are set to be sent out to voters.

“We do follow up with a voter if they fail to sign their ballot and give them an opportunity to cure that but really to make sure that everything gets processed timely, the importance

of signing the ballot is number one,” Chilton said.

Chilton wants voters to triple check that they sign their ballot with the signature that is on their driver’s license.

“If for some reason your signature does not match then we will make every attempt to contact you so that you can cure that as well just as if you failed to sign your ballot,” she explained.

Chilton said it’s best to use a black or blue ink pen; sometimes pencil marks aren’t picked up by the machines. The auditor said if you change your mind or make a mistake, the ballot has instructions to follow.

“Sometimes people will fill out their ballot and hold onto it and then they change their mind, and that’s okay there are instructions on the front of the ballot on how to do that,” she said.

Once you’ve filled out your ballot, Chilton urged voters to mail them in at least a week before Election Day, November 3rd. You can also drop off your ballot at any of the ballot drop boxes.

Brenda said the ballot boxes are secure and ballots are always handled by a minimum of two people.

“We work in teams of two for everything; picking the ballots up from the ballot boxes, tabulating, all of that is done in minimum teams of two.”

There are also several options for people who can’t get to the drop off boxes or mail. More information can be found here as well as the instructions on registering to vote.

