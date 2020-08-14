Benton County businesses, non-profits can now apply for a second round of emergency funding

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – More emergency funding is available for Benton County businesses and non-profits.

As of Friday morning, applications are being accepted for a second round of grants. Benton County commissioners designated $3.5 million in CARES Act funding to go towards this cause.

Available Grant Amounts: Up to $15,000 – Businesses with less than 20 employees

Up to $50,000 – Businesses with 20-99 employees

Up to $100,000 – Businesses with 100+ employees

Benton County businesses and non-profits of all sizes are eligible to apply for funding to cover expenses incurred on or after March 27, 2020. Here are more of the eligibility requirements:

The business must: Be physically located in Benton County.

Be owned by a US citizen or permanent resident alien.

Have been in operation for one year or longer.

Use the grant to maintain or create jobs.

Be for profit or non-profit (501C3, 501C6 and 501C19 only).

Submit a business license or IRS 501c Determination Letter.

Have had to close or reduce capacity to operate based on the Governor’s orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have lost revenue due to COVID-19.

These local business grants will be administered by the Tri-City Development Council. To learn more and apply, visit www.tridec.org/bccares

The deadline to apply is August 28th at 11:59 p.m.

