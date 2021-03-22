Benton County deputies arrest suspect who opened fire at officers

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — After a brief investigation, Benton County detectives have made an arrest after a wanted man allegedly fled from the police and fired several shots at law enforcement officers in a public space.

According to a press release from the Benton County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO), a deputy made a routine traffic stop in the Prosser area at 4:41 a.m. on March 20. The deputy discovered that the driver had several outstanding felony warrants for theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and witness tampering.

The Benton County Sherriff’s deputy allegedly attempted to make an arrest, but the suspect resisted and attempted to flee the scene of the crime. BCSO officials say that several shots were fired during the pursuit. The detective’s investigation determined that shots were fired in the vicinity of Wine County Rd. in Prosser, County Route 12 between Prosser and Grandview, Griffin Rd., Apricot Rd., Mountainview and Grandridge Rd.

Upon entering Grandview, the suspect was met by a Grandview Police Department armored vehicle, which immobilized his vehicle and led to his arrest. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Tiodoro Escobar Riojas. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on three accounts of assault to the first degree — One for each deputy he fired at — In addition to charges for attempting to elude a police vehicle and for felon possession of a firearm.

According to the BCSO, no injuries were reported during the incident. That includes the suspect and a female passenger who accompanied him. Few details have been announced regarding her place in the incident and her identity has not been confirmed.

Detectives are asking for community help in putting a bow on this incident. If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, you can reach out to the Benton County Sherriff’s Office Detective Division at 509-628-0333 and cite Case No. 21-04069.

