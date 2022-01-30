Benton County deputies locate stolen cars on back-to-back nights, launching KPD investigations

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — You’ll oftentimes hear about someone’s vacant car being stolen, but how often do you hear about them being recovered? Twice in the last week, Benton County deputies recovered vehicles that were previously reported stolen out of their community.

While patrolling around the Benton City area in the early morning hours of January 27, Benton County Sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle that was reported stolen in September of 2021.

They noticed the vacant car while riding on the 1300-block of 12th Street. Since then, an investigation has been launched in conjunction with the Kennewick Police Department in order to follow all potential leads on suspects.

The following day—January 28, 2022—deputies located yet another vehicle stolen out of the area; this time, on the 1500-block of S. Gum Street in Kennewick. It was reported stolen just five days earlier and was found without an occupant in sight.

Again, the Kennewick Police Department was notified so their detectives could launch an investigation into the stolen vehicle.

In the corresponding social media post, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office offered the following comment to the public:

With all the recent vehicle thefts occurring all over the Tri-Cities area, Law Enforcement is asking all the citizens to please secure their vehicles and if you see any suspicious vehicles in your area to call the non-emergency dispatch number (509)628-0333 to report the activity.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

