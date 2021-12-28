Benton County deputies, vet lend helping hand to rancher who took in malnourished animals

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies in Benton County enlisted the help of a local veterinarian to check out a ranch where someone reported malnourished and neglected farm animals. What seemed to be an instance of animal mistreatment was closer to an act of empathy than one of malice.

According to a social media alert from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at a local ranch on the morning of Monday, December 27, 2021. They received a tip from an anonymous source claiming that several animals were being neglected.

Those deputies observed the animals and came to the same conclusion—these animals were not being taken care of properly. Authorities say they appeared “underfed and in poor health.”

That’s when Benton County deputies decided to bring in a local veterinarian to help educate the animals’ caretaker on how to properly feed them, administer medicine, and keep the animals safe.

Deputies then learned that the owner of the ranch took in several animals who formerly belonged to an acquaintance of theirs. That friend was unable to properly care for the animals any longer and turned them over.

In the coming weeks, Benton County deputies will check on the animals and their caretaker to make sure that everything is going smoothly.

They also wanted to remind the community to make sure outdoor pets have proper access to water, food, and shelter as the Tri-Cities and surrounding region reach freezing temperatures heading into the new year.

