Benton County deputies warn of phone scammers claiming to be border patrol

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A new phone scam is making the rounds in Benton County this December.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers are calling locals and claiming to be with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Deputies say the caller will then claim to have a package with narcotics and money inside and then accuse the person they are calling of being a suspect.

That’s when the caller will ask for financial information in an effort to steal money from their bank account.

“Please be vigilant and do not provide any personal or financial information,” deputies wrote on their Facebook page.

