Benton County duck hunters & dog saved from capsized boat on Columbia River

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Facebook

PATTERSON, Wash. — A team of duck hunters and their trusty dog were saved from the Columbia River after their boat capsized near an unincorporated section of Benton County southeast of the Tri-Cities.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to initial reports during the day on November 23. Strong winds and water conditions caused their vessel to overturn in the river, forcing them into the cold water,

Benton Co. Deputy Ohler coordinated with local residents Bob Crow and Matt Brown, who lent their expertise and private boat to help rescue the subjects in need.

Furthermore, a second boat with another duck hunting party arrived at the scene and helped rescue the crew.

All three of the duck hunters and their dog were taken to shore, where they were treated by Benton County first responders for possible side effects of hypothermia. No further details regarding their condition have been revealed.

However, local authorities extended their thanks to the following community members, who lent their assistance to save the boaters: Jim Perryman, Casey Perryman, Wade Heaton, Dylan Crawford, Matt Brown, and Bob Crow.

