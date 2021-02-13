Benton County Fairgrounds: 1,411 vaccinations administered in the snow

Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com Thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccinations in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington.

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Kennewick, 1,411 vaccinations despite consistent snowfall throughout the day. This is the most successful single day of operations at the site thus far.

Per the instructions of officials at the site, many patients with vaccination appointments for Saturday arrived on Friday, February 12, 2021 instead. By 2:00 p.m. PST, approximately 1,150 vaccinations had already been administered for the day. According to officials at the Kennewick Police Department, between 200-300 patients were seen per hour.

Although officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds braced themselves to cancel appointments for Saturday due to inclement weather, the mass vaccination site will be open from 9:00 a.m. until Noon. This is subject to change based on road conditions, so anyone hoping to be vaccinated on Saturday must heed caution.

Weather delays are expected for next week’s shipment of vaccine doses. Therefore, the mass vaccination site will only be open for three days next week. Operations will begin on Thursday, February 18 and last for three days through Saturday, February 20. On those days, appointments will be made available from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who received their first vaccination at the Benton County Fairgrounds is being encouraged to make a follow-up appointment for their second dose. As per the CDC, no one should schedule their second vaccination earlier than the three weeks that are recommended for the PfizerBioNTech vaccine. Anyone who took the Moderna vaccine is encouraged to wait a month before their second dose.

Please be advised that only people who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A or 1B of the Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines will be seen. If you’re eligible, you can sign up for an appointment on Prep Mod.

