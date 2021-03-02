Benton County Fairgrounds now accepting first-dose vaccination appointments

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — For the first time in weeks, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is now seeing eligible patients for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, the site has only seen patients seeking their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, officials at the site noted that they received an outstanding 6,000 doses for the week of March 2. Appointments for second doses have been available on Prep Mod for the last few days and with this many vaccine doses available, there’s enough to see eligible patients.

According to a press release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, appointments for first doses are currently available on Prep Mod.

However, the site will continue to see patients seeking their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Patients who took the Moderna vaccine will be seen on Wednesday as there is a limited supply of Moderna shots compared with Pfizer shots.

Anyone returning for their second shot needs to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. This should have been provided during your first visit to the site. However, vaccination records are also made available through the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) online immunization records system. Click here if you need to recover your vaccination record.

Like with each week, the holding line will be available to those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment. This is a mechanism that’s meant to make use of the remaining vaccine doses at the end of each day due to appointment no-shows or additional doses gathered from the excess vaccine in each vial. Even if you opt to wait in the holding line, you’ll still need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card for a second dose.

The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site will operate from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. from Tuesday until Friday. They’ll also be open from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, March 7 for early risers hoping to be vaccinated.

