Benton County Fairgrounds announce adjusted schedule, appointments available now

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which operates the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site, has plenty of appointments to fill for the week.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, 902 vaccinations were administered on March 23. To this point, the Benton County team has vaccinated more people than any of the mass vaccination sites in the state. Additionally, metrics from the Washington state Department of Health (DOH) say that over 85,000 vaccine doses have been given and reported in Benton County to date.

RELATED: Washington DOH launches new vaccine locator site

Eligible participants can sign up for an appointment today by visiting the DOH’s Prep Mod website. First, you must confirm your eligibility by visiting the Phase Finder tool and inputting your personal information. As the SE Wash. Interagency Incident Management Team reminds us, Washington state is currently serving 1A and 1B2 of the vaccine rollout.

Please be advised that the mass vaccination site is operating with variable hours this week to accommodate those who work during the day. Therefore, the site will operate from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Lastly, the mass vaccination site will operate from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday.

The site is accepting appointments for both the first and second doses of the vaccine. If you’re hoping to get your second shot, you’ll need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

COVID-19 VACCINATION HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: 2 million people become eligible as Washington advances COVID-19 vaccinations by two tiers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.