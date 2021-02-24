Benton County Fairgrounds bounce back with over 1,600 vaccinations

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Yesterday, it was announced that two week’s worth of COVID-19 vaccine doses would be shipped to the Benton County Fairgrounds for the week of February 23. Today, officials at the mass vaccination site announced that they administered more vaccinations than ever before.

According to a press release issued by members of the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, over 1,600 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the site today. The site went full-steam ahead today and intends to operate similarly throughout the week to make up for lost time from last week’s closure.

Only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at the site today. Participants need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof of their first vaccination. The front of that card should indicate the date of the first vaccination in addition to the brand of vaccines.

If you’ve already received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you should already have this card. Those who misplaced it can access their vaccination record through the Washington State Department of Health’s online immunization records system here.

The holding line continues to be a successful way for officials at the site to use the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of each day. However, only people who were previously administered their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to wait on the holding line without an appointment.

Officials at the site also confirmed that 500 Moderna vaccines will be administered Friday, February 26 and Saturday, February 27. Only those who received their first dose of the Moderna shot will receive a second at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site this week.

Please be advised that some appointments were added to Prep Mod for Saturday. This was a glitch that has since been repaired as the site closes down operations for the week midday on Saturday. Therefore, anyone who scheduled an appointment on Saturday evening must prepare themselves to be rescheduled.

