Benton County Fairgrounds doubles vaccination output as Tier 2 begins

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As the floodgates opened for Tier 2 of Phase 1B for Washington’s COVID-19 vaccinations, the team at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site rose to the occasion following a slow day on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which operates the mass vaccination site, 1,528 vaccines were administered on Wednesday. This is nearly double the site’s output from yesterday as new people become eligible for vaccination.

In case you missed it, Washington state moved into the next Tier of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday. This includes pregnant women (age 16+), essential workers in public transportation, agriculture and food processing, grocery store staff and disabled people (age 16+). To accommodate all of the new participants, the Benton County Fairgrounds remained open later than expected and made use of all of its available doses for the day.

Officials from the site urge anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated in any tier of COVID-19 vaccinations to visit the Benton County Fairgrounds with an appointment.

The site will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week to accommodate anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. It will operate from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. On Friday, those normal weekday hours of operation will be extended until 5:00 p.m. The site will continue its normal Saturday schedule, operating from 9:00 a.m. until Noon.

To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state, visit the Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool. Here, you’ll be able to determine which Tier of COVID-19 vaccinations you’re eligible for. Once you confirm your eligibility, you’ll want to head over to Prep Mod, where you can select the Benton County Fairgrounds location and book one of the remaining appointments.

Anyone who is trying to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at this location must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which will have been provided during your first visit.

