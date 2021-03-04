Benton County Fairgrounds expand efforts midweek, administer 1,400 doses

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to officials at the site, over 1,400 vaccinations were administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. This is an improvement of nearly 500 vaccinations from yesterday.

This number was confirmed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team in a release on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials at the site, which was open from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., appointments are currently available for first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: Appointments available at Benton County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site

For those interested in making an appointment, you must first find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Washington. Just yesterday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that all educators and school staff are now eligible to be vaccinated statewide. This may have played into the uptick in participants at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site today.

To schedule an appointment, you must visit the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod site. There, you’ll find a variety of locations, appointments and availability for the week. Officials at the site say that they’re currently accepting more patients who hope to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Being that this was the first brand of vaccine approved by state and federal officials, it’s the most easily accessible at this time.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: COVID-19 positivity declines nearly 2%

There is no word on when Benton County will receive the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are limited Moderna supplies available to those seeking their second dose in Benton County or the surrounding area. To receive your second shot at this location, you must have A. Received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds location and B. Your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Like they have in recent weeks, the Benton County Fairgrounds will maintain a holding line for eligible participants who weren’t able to get an appointment. Though it doesn’t guarantee that there will be a dose available for you, waiting on the holding line makes use of all of the extra doses that were meant to be distributed throughout the day. COVID-19 vaccines don’t keep well, so the vaccination team has to make use of all supplies by the end of each day.

More than 20,000 people have been vaccinated in the county thus far.

RECENT COVID-19 VACCINATION HEADLINES:

RELATED: Pandemic relief grants available for small businesses in Richland

RELATED: PNNL scientist invents Elastidry, a water repellent substance that could block diseases on PPE

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.