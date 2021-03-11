Benton County Fairgrounds hit 30,000 vaccination milestone

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The team at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site continues to do a marvelous job of administering doses daily. On Wednesday, March 10, the site saw 1,363 vaccine doses administering, bringing its total for the past two days above 2,500 patients seen.

According to a release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the site surpassed 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations today. So far, they lead the state’s pool of mass vaccination sites in total vaccinations administered. It’s an incredible feat for Benton County as this region was close to being held back from Phase 2 of re-opening not so long ago.

To find out if you’re eligible to make an appointment, you’ll need to visit the Phase Finder website. You are eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state if you meet one of the following criteria:

You are a medical healthcare worker You are a first responder (Police, Firefighters, EMT, etc.) You are age 65 or older You are age 55 or older living in a multi-generational home You are an educator or staff member working at a school in Washington

Appointments are available to eligible participants. To make an appointment, you can visit the Prep Mod website.

The holding line remains an effective tool for making use of all COVID-19 vaccine doses at the county fairgrounds. Only people eligible through Phase 1B-1 of COVID-19 vaccinations are allowed to wait in the holding line. Anyone who is waiting for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which is given to any participant on the date of their first appointment.

