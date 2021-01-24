Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site opens Monday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site opens Monday for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team will open the site at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

“We’re expecting a huge influx of cars Monday, we know everybody wants to be that first one in line,” said Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.

Washington state is in Phase 1B of the vaccination process, meaning individuals 65 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

If you want to know what phase you’re in, and know if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday, visit FindYourPhaseWA.org.

Shearer told KAPP-KVEW that there is no appointment required to get the vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

“We do not have an appointment site set up,” said Shearer.

Shearer said that everyone will need to provide identification, including age and address.

The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team expects to be able to vaccinate one person per minute with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Shearer told KAPP-KVEW depending on how many doses they receive, they hope to be able to open the site weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“That could rapidly change each day depending on how many doses we have available each day, and how many doses we get for the week,” said Shearer.

Shearer expects people to come from several surrounding counties, and expects lines to be long on Monday.

“Please be patient, we’ll get to you as fast as we can,” said Shearer.

The Benton County Fairgrounds is located at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick.

