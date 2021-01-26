Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site to require appointments

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Southeast Washington Incident Management Team announced late Monday that the state is requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site.

On Monday, the vaccination site was first come, first serve.

The announcement from the incident management team stated that the pre-registration is a state mandate.

To schedule appointments visit PREPMOD.DOH.WA.GOV.

Upon arrival at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you must show confirmation of your registration, as well as confirmation from FINDYOURPHASEWA.ORG. You can also call 1-800-525-0127 for more information.

On Monday, 500 people were vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials tell KAPP-KVEW that they will switch to the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, due to the number of doses they received from the state.

The Benton County Fairgrounds will start vaccinations on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

If you have an appointment scheduled before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, you will be able to receive the shot.

If you have an appointment after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the incident management team says your appointment is now on Wednesday January 27.

