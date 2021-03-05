Benton County Fairgrounds: More than 3,800 people vaccinated in three days

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com Thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccinations in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — After another successful day of operations at the Benton County Fairgrounds, the mass vaccination site is approaching 4,000 vaccine doses administered in the last three days. That includes both second doses from previous patients and first doses for eligible participants.

According to a release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, over 1,500 vaccine doses were administered at the site today. This is the highest output the site has seen this week after boatloads of patients visited the site last week after a weather-related closure.

Officials from the site say that no new appointments are expected to be made available on Friday. However, be sure to check Prep Mod frequently if you’re eligible to be vaccinated at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

There is no word on when Benton County will receive the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are limited Moderna supplies available to those seeking their second dose in Benton County or the surrounding area. To receive your second shot at this location, you must have A. Received your first dose at the Benton County Fairgrounds location and B. Your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Like they have in recent weeks, the Benton County Fairgrounds will maintain a holding line for eligible participants who weren’t able to get an appointment. Though it doesn’t guarantee that there will be a dose available for you, waiting on the holding line makes use of all of the extra doses that were meant to be distributed throughout the day. COVID-19 vaccines don’t keep well, so the vaccination team has to make use of all supplies by the end of each day.

More than 20,000 people have been vaccinated in the county thus far.

