Benton County Fairgrounds: New record 1,900 vaccinations confirmed

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — To make up for last week’s closure, the team at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site picked up the pace this week and is making great use of their additional resources. For the third time this week, the team set a new record for daily vaccinations.

By picking up efforts and tapping into their Moderna brand vaccine doses, the Benton County Fairgrounds vaccination team saw over 1,900 people vaccinated on Friday. That breaks their previous record of over 1,700 set earlier in the week.

The site will remain open tomorrow with normal operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to Prep Mod, over 100 appointment slots are still available for those who are eligible to participate. Vaccinations are by appointment only and you must be eligible in Washington under Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination guidelines. Please be advised that you may only participate if you’re receiving your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New appointments are going to be available for second doses heading into next week. Officials from the site expect to operate from Tuesday to Saturday at similar times.

The holding line continues to be a successful way for officials at the site to use the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the end of each day. However, only people who were previously administered their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to wait in the holding line without an appointment.

With a new vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, being approved today, a new type of vaccine may be introduced to the site as early as next week. Be advised that no one from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team or Benton County Fairgrounds has announced this expectation. However, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee mentioned it during a press conference with the media on Thursday, just one day before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved.

Coronavirus update: Only 1 COVID-related death reported this week

