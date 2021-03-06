Benton County Fairgrounds: Over 5,000 vaccinations completed in four days

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — With over 1,300 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site has administered over 5,200 vaccinations in the past four days. This falls in line with expectations considering their limited hours of operations on Saturdays and the 6,000 doses that arrived in the region this week.

The mass vaccination site will re-open for a limited number of vaccinations from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday. Appointments are currently all filled, but the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team that runs the site note that appointments may become available if others cancel.

RELATED: Yakima Co. got 15,500 vaccine doses this week

First, you must figure out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B-1 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines. You can do so by visiting the Phase Finder site. Once you confirm your eligibility, you can try to find an appointment available on the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod site. Officials from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team noted that new appointments for next week should become available on Prep Mod on Saturday, March 6.

Please be advised that COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards are required for individuals hoping to be vaccinated at the site. That should’ve been provided at your first vaccination.

LOCAL CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Five community deaths announced

Like they have in recent weeks, the Benton County Fairgrounds will maintain a holding line for eligible participants who weren’t able to get an appointment. Though it doesn’t guarantee that there will be a dose available for you, waiting on the holding line makes use of all of the extra doses that were meant to be distributed throughout the day. COVID-19 vaccines don’t keep well, so the vaccination team has to make use of all supplies by the end of each day.

By this point, more than 25,000 people have been vaccinated in the county.

COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Yakima County Jail suffers COVID-19 outbreak amongst inmates, staff

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.