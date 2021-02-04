Benton County Fairgrounds: Over 900 vaccinated for the second day in a row

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds/Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the second time this week, operations at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site far exceeded expectations. The team administered over 900 shots on Wednesday alone.

According to a release issued by Evelyn Lusignan, Director of PR and Government Affairs for the City of Kennewick, 904 individuals were vaccinated at the Benton County Faigrounds site on February 3.

Earlier in the day, officials at the fairgrounds anticipated 700+ vaccinations. Hitting the 900+ mark for the second day in a row shows excellent progress by the state’s most successful mass vaccination site up to this point in the process.

Lusignan’s release states that individuals were in and out of the facility within 45 minutes on average today. By operating with such efficiency, vaccinators at the Benton County Fairgrounds are able to assist more people eligible in Phase 1A or 1B of the Washington state Department of Health’s COVID vaccination guidelines.

Local Coronavirus Update: Positivity rate declines as 148 cases are reported

Part of their success has come to fruition because patients are arriving early for their vaccinations. Early arrivals are encouraged as officials from the Benton County Fairgrounds get a chance to assess their supply throughout the day and determine how many extra shots may be administered.

With certain versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, extra doses can be gathered from leftovers in vials used in previous vaccinations. Therefore, officials at the mass vaccination site are generating more opportunities to vaccinate community members.

A holding line established on-site provides an opportunity to use every last dose available at the site. However, there are no guarantees that people who wait on this standby line will receive vaccinations. The release says that about half of the people on the holding line received vaccinations today. No one outside of Phase 1A or 1B is being vaccinated at this time.

After providing doses to over 3,800 people last week, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site has administered over 5,600 vaccinations in total.

Those looking to make an appointment can click here. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated, click here.

RELATED: Tri-Cities see 3,817 vaccinations in first week of fairgrounds site

RELATED: Tri-Cities Airport enforces federal mask mandate

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.