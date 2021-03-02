Benton County Fairgrounds receive 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site anticipate that roughly 6,000 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses will become available for eligible participants during the week of March 2, 2021. Please be advised that appointments are currently available on Prep Mod.

According to a release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday morning. The site will be open during normal operating hours during the weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, March 7.

Participants will only receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. This should have been provided during your first visit to the site.

However, vaccination records are also made available through the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) online immunization records system. Click here if you need to recover your vaccination record.

Like with each week, the holding line will be available to those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment. This is a mechanism that’s meant to make use of the remaining vaccine doses at the end of each day due to appointment no-shows or additional doses gathered from the excess vaccine in each vial. Even if you opt to wait in the holding line, you’ll still need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are being made available during the day on Wednesday, March 3. Anyone who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds is eligible to make an appointment for their second dose on that day.

However, the supply of the Moderna vaccine is limited compared with the Pfizer vaccine. Therefore, you’ll want to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Officials at the site did not mention the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is being shipped to states as of last night. It’s only a matter of time before this third brand of vaccine is introduced to the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot instead of two separate doses like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Therefore, it should be much easier to provide to the public without delay once supplies arrive in Benton County.

