Benton County Fairgrounds re-open for 1,200 vaccinations

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — This week’s vaccination efforts kicked off at the Benton County Fairgrounds with a total of 1,228 vaccine doses administered throughout the day on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, there are more appointments available for the next few days for eligible participants in the area. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B-1 of COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington, visit the Phase Finder website here. Once you confirm your eligibility, you can visit the Prep Mod site here to make an appointment in Benton County.

The team at Benton County’s mass vaccination site is administering both first and second shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. There’s a limited supply of Moderna brand vaccines, which forces the team to limit their doses for those who already received the Moderna shot in their first vaccination appointment.

If you want to receive your second shot at the Benton County Fairgrounds, you’ll need to bring a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. This will have been provided to you if you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this location.

Up to this point, efforts at the county fairgrounds have been extremely successful. Of the four mass vaccination sites spread throughout the state of Washington, the Benton County site has administered more vaccinations than the competition. The most recent update confirmed that over 27,000 (Now over 28,000) vaccinations have been completed up to this point. That includes a weeklong break due to inclement weather conditions nationwide that delayed vaccine shipments.

