Benton County Fairgrounds seek vaccine-eligible participants on Friday

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, additional appointments remain open at the Benton County Fairgrounds for Friday.

Previously, it was expected that the holding line would be closed down today. However, the demand doesn’t seem to meet the supply at the mass vaccination site today. Therefore, the holding line re-opened today at 10:30 a.m. The holding line has been an effective mechanism used to make use of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses at the end of each day. It’s open to anyone who’s eligible to be vaccinated in Washington state at this time.

The location is preparing for an influx of participants beginning next week. Yesterday, it was announced by Governor Jay Inslee that Washington state is moving into the next Tier of COVID-19 vaccinations. That means that a large group of people will now become eligible for vaccination beginning next Wednesday. That group includes agriculture workers, grocery store staff, law enforcement/firefighters, corrections officers, pregnant women and disabled people.

If you or a loved one need help to secure an appointment, you’ll want to get comfortable with the Phase Finder tool. By doing so, you’ll get confirmation of whether or not you’re vaccine eligible at this stage. Once you are confirmed, you can visit the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod tool. Here, you can find vaccination locations in your region including the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site and secure an available appointment.

Appointments for Friday and Saturday of this week are currently available. Appointments for next week, including appointments for those who will become eligible, should become available later today on Friday, March 12, 2021.

According to the team on location, over 500 vaccinations occurred at the site yesterday. Overall, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site has administered over 30,000 shots.

