Benton County Fairgrounds surpass 40,000 vaccinations

Image Credit: Dylan Hunter Carter, KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com Thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccinations in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Officials from the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site confirm that the location has surpassed 40,000 vaccinations since it was opened just a short while ago. This comes on the heels of a new wave of eligibility that will allow over a million new Washingtonians to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mass vaccination site is operated by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which has extended hours of operation to accommodate Tri-Citians this week. Officials from the SE WA Type 3 IMT also noted that Washington state has officially surpassed 1 million doses of vaccine administered.

A total of 1,217 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered at the site on Wednesday, March 24. They are currently serving Phase 1A and 1B2 of the Washington state vaccine rollout.

Appointments are available for those currently eligible at the site. You can check your eligibility by visiting the state Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool. Once your eligibility is confirmed, you can make an appointment at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site by visiting the state’s Prep Mod tool.

As previously mentioned, the location is operating with extended hours this week to ensure more people can get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. For the rest of the week, that availability is as follows:

Thursday, March 25: 10:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26: 11:00 a.m – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27: 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

The site is not open on Sundays or Mondays but will re-open for another week of vaccinations on Tuesday, March 30.

