Benton County Fairgrounds vaccinate 1,522 during extended hours

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site operated for seven hours on Friday and administered 1,522 doses during the course of the day. All appointments are booked for Saturday, but officials expect to receive 5,800 doses to be delivered in next week’s allotment.

The Benton County Fairgrounds are operated by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which added extended hours of operation to accommodate those who work during the day.

Eligible participants can sign up for an appointment by visiting the DOH’s Prep Mod website. First, you must confirm your eligibility by visiting the Phase Finder tool and inputting your personal information. As the SE Wash. Interagency Incident Management Team reminds us, Washington state is currently serving 1A1, 1A2, 1B1, and 1B2 of the vaccine phases.

The Washington Department of Health has launched a new vaccine locator website.

The site allows Washingtonians to find appointments within a 50-mile range by entering their zip code. It is regularly updated with appointment availability information and will link you to other sites to book your appointments. The site includes appointments at local clinics, pharmacies and grocery stores.

