Kennewick fairgrounds open for vaccine Tier 2 Wednesday. Here’s who can go

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The team at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Kennewick saw 877 shots go into arms on Tuesday. While that number may seem a bit low compared with the recent output from the mass vaccination site’s staff, it’s sure to increase Wednesday when a new group of people becomes eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A press release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team on Tuesday evening confirmed the number of vaccinations at the site today. Over 30,000 people have been vaccinated at the site to date.

PREVIOUS: COVID-19 Vaccinations: Washington moves into next tier of eligibility

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Tier 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations will begin. This means that a new group of people will become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the Benton County Fairgrounds free of cost. If you meet ANY of the following conditions, you will be eligible to be vaccinated as of tomorrow. You are:

65 years of age or older

55 years of age or older living in a multi-generational home

A first responder including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, etc.

An educator or staff members of a Washington school (K-12)

A grocery store worker

An agricultural worker

A medical healthcare worker

A public transportation worker

Working at a food processing plant

Pregnant (Age 16+)

Considered at-risk to COVID-19

RELATED: Washington to move into Phase 3 of re-opening, increasing indoor capacity

Appointments are available now for the rest of the week. Before making an appointment, you’ll have to visit the Phase Finder website to confirm your eligibility on Wednesday. Regardless, you can book your appointment effective immediately by visiting the Prep Mod website, selecting the Benton County Fairgrounds location and picking a time that works with your schedule.

RECENT CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Governor Inslee to issue executive order re-opening Washington’s schools

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.