Benton County Fairgrounds: Vaccine doses are on the way

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Officials from the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site confirm that vaccine doses are on their way after extreme weather delayed this week’s shipments.

Many Benton County residents were gearing up for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Thursday, Feb. 18 to Saturday, Feb. 20. The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team was forced to cancel this week’s operations when they were told their shipments wouldn’t arrive in time.

Officials from the mass vaccination site have been rescheduling appointments to ensure that everyone is properly vaccinated next week. The Benton County Fairgrounds will re-open to the public on Tuesday, February 23 and will remain open until midday on Saturday, February 27. Their regular hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. PST.

The Washington Department of Health (DOH) has yet to confirm the number of vaccines available. As soon as this information is passed along, the DOH will open up appointments in PrepMod.

For this week, appointments are only available for people who are receiving their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine will be available, according to officials from the site.

Anyone returning for a second shot is required to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to confirm their eligibility for the shot. This should’ve been handed out to anyone who received their first shot at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site.

A holding line has proven extremely helpful for the site as it allows extra doses of the vaccine to be administered at the end of each day. Anyone who opts to wait in the holding line is still required to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

