Benton County Fairgrounds visited by Washington Secretary of Health

Image Credit: SE Washington Interagency Team Dr. Umair Shah visits the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Washington on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — On the first day of their third week of operations, officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site were visited by Dr. Umair Shah, who is the Washington state Department of Health’s Secretary of Health.

Dr. Shah, who has visited mass vaccination sites to assess their progress and see the operations firsthand, dropped by Benton County on Tuesday afternoon. He was given a full tour of the operations during his visit, according to a press release by officials with the site.

Officials say that Dr. Shah was “very impressed with the operations and efficiency of the site.” He even administered the last vaccination of the day himself in a symbol of alliance with the health care workers at the mass vaccination site.

This shouldn’t overshadow the incredible display by officials at the site today. According to the press release by Evelyn Lusignan with the City of Kennewick, 957 vaccinations were administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Feb. 9. This is more than any single day of operations during the second week.

Authorities with the mass vaccination site have set their timeframe for Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. By doing this, officials at the mass vaccination site can assess no-shows and ensure that more people are being vaccinated on a daily basis.

A holding line was established early into operations at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site to account for appointment no-shows. This way, additional doses can be allocated to those who register on-site and wait at the holding line.

Up to this point, no unusual reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported at this location. At its most productive, the site saw nearly 300 patients in an hour-long span on Tuesday.

