Benton County Fairgrounds will be used as mass vaccination site

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department, the Benton County Fairgrounds are being set up as a mass vaccination site. He says that it may be operational as early as next week.

However, Benton Co. officials want to make it extremely clear that people should not visit the fairgrounds this weekend. There won’t be any vaccinations this weekend.

According to the release, the vaccination pod will operate starting at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021. However, it can only operate if the anticipated vaccine shipments arrive in time for the event.

Large crowds are anticipated due to the widespread need. In fact, Shearer says people from various counties are expected to line up for vaccinations. Their cars will be routed through the Fairgrounds parking lot in an extended line.

To take part in the vaccination, you must be eligible through Phase 1A or 1B of Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccination procedures. Phase 1B, which just recently began, includes anyone age 65 or older or people 50 or older who live in multi-generational homes.

Pre-registration is required to take part in the mass vaccination, but those details haven’t been released yet. However, public health officials suggest you visit this website to confirm your eligibility for the vaccination.

The Benton County Fairgrounds is located at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick.

