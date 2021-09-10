Benton County fire danger increases to ‘Very High’ as KFD keeps busy

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County, WA Government, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The fire danger rating for Benton County increased to ‘Very High’ as warm, dry conditions contribute to an influx of fires across the region.

According to an alert from the Benton County Fire Marshal, the fire danger forecast has been upgraded to the fourth of five fire danger classifications. In that release, county officials offered the following explanation of the ‘Very High’ fire danger classification:

Fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult. Both suppression and mop-up will require an extended and very thorough effort. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.

This increase in fire danger corresponds with an uptick of residential fires in Kennewick this week. In a social media post on Thursday morning, Kennewick Firefighters announced that they responded to their third working house fire this week (click here for more information on that fire).

Those, along with other fires, car accidents, medical calls, and ambulance transport, are keeping us busy! We are seeing an increase of calls due to HB1310 in relation to law enforcement response. We are seeing an increase of calls related to Covid as well.

That sentiment was followed up by Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, who responded to a concerned citizen on Twitter.

Yes, our crews have been extremely busy for the past several months with high call volume. We have also been very busy with fire incidents over the past couple of weeks. — Fire Chief Chad Michael (@KennewickChief) September 9, 2021

