Benton County Fire Districts contain 30 acre natural cover fire

Natural cover fire image courtesy of the Benton County Fire District 1's Facebook

A large fire is now contained after breaking out late Friday night in the area of Nine Canyon Rd. and Highway 397.

According to the Benton County Fire District 1’s Facebook page, the 30 acre fire was driven by “strong winds in the area.”

Officials said no injuries were reported and no structures were burned.

The Benton County Fire District No. 2, Kennewick Fire, Pasco Fire, and Richland Fire Departments helped to contain the fire.