Benton County firefighters headed home after fighting California wildfire

Carissa Lehmkuhl
Posted:
Updated:
by Carissa Lehmkuhl
Firefighters return home
Courtesy: L-4362 Benton #1 Firefighters Association

BENTON CO., Wash. — Local firefighters helping to fight wildfires burning in California are headed home.

The L-4362 Benton #1 Firefighters Association posted on Facebook Thursday that the Benton County Fire District #1 strike team members were headed back to Washington.

The strike team of six left Sept. 23. to help fight the Zogg Fire.

The Zogg Fire, burning in Shasta County, is about 90% contained as of Oct. 8, according to CAL FIRE. It has burned over 56,000 acres.

 

Two union members are among the six from BCFD#1 that are headed to California.

Posted by L-4362 Benton #1 Firefighters Association on Wednesday, September 23, 2020