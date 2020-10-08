Benton County firefighters headed home after fighting California wildfire

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: L-4362 Benton #1 Firefighters Association

BENTON CO., Wash. — Local firefighters helping to fight wildfires burning in California are headed home.

The L-4362 Benton #1 Firefighters Association posted on Facebook Thursday that the Benton County Fire District #1 strike team members were headed back to Washington.

The strike team of six left Sept. 23. to help fight the Zogg Fire.

The Zogg Fire, burning in Shasta County, is about 90% contained as of Oct. 8, according to CAL FIRE. It has burned over 56,000 acres.