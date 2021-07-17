Benton County food banks receive $15k in donations from community organizations

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

VJ Meadows, executive director, and Howard Rickard, board president of the Tri-Cities Food Bank accept a check for $9,000 from Benton REA Board Secretary/Treasurer Catherine Russell (center). (Richland)

David Hanson, executive director, and Ken Trainor, director of operations for Sunrise Outreach Center food banks accept a check for $3,000 from Benton REA Board President Connie Krull (center). (Yakima)

David Hanson, executive director, and Ken Trainor, director of operations for Sunrise Outreach Center food banks accept a check for $3,000 from Benton REA Board President Connie Krull (center). (Yakima)





PROSSER, Wash. — Two entities from Benton County banded together to make a charitable contribution of $15,000 to help fight food insecurity throughout the region.

According to a press release from the not-for-profit Benton Rural Electric Association (Benton REA), the organization received a $7,500 matching grant from the CoBank Sharing Success program to support entities in Benton County. From that total, $9,000 went to the Tri-Cities Food Bank, $3,000 went to Jubilee Ministries’ Food Bank in Prosser, and $3,000 went to Sunrise Outreach Center Food Banks serving Sunnyside and Mabton.

Benton REA General Manager Mike Bradshaw was excited to support Benton County families as they work to re-establish normalcy with Washington state’s COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

LAST YEAR: Benton REA donates $20k to local food banks

“In 2020, we investigated the specific needs created by COVID-19 and donated this matching grant to our area food banks,” Bradshaw said. “Since the pandemic has had lasting effects on families’ ability to pay their bills, the board of trustees wanted our 2021 matching grant to go to the food banks again.”

Board President Connie Krull and Secretary/Treasurer Catherine Russell presented the checks to each food bank personally. Howard Rickard, board president of the Tri-Cities Food Bank, applauded the timing of the donations with state and federal pandemic benefits set to expire soon.

CoBank’s Sharing Success program, which doubles charitable contributions to support people and programs that need it most, doubled the amount of money that the Benton REA was able to donate.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Tri-Cities housing, food insecurity and behavioral health programs receive funding

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.