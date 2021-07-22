Benton County hits 18,000 COVID-19 cases, CBC West positivity rates hit 18%

by Dylan Carter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Tri-Cities are in the early stages of another serious spike in coronavirus transmission with positivity rates from the CBC West testing site reflecting this rapid uptick.

According to information from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), Benton County just surpassed 18,000 coronavirus cases to date by adding 62 new cases on Wednesday. Franklin County added 41 new cases, increasing the bi-county total to 30,938 since the start of the pandemic.

Public health officials also relayed the positivity rates accumulated at CBC West from July 4 to July 17. In that timeframe, 18.02% of coronavirus tests at the public testing site returned a positive result — An increase of nearly 3% from the previous week. This uptick in positive tests results is showing through recent coronavirus-related hospitalizations as well.

As of Wednesday, 11.8% of hospitalized patients in Benton and Franklin Counties and are dealing with complications from COVID-19. This is above the target threshold (sub 10%) set in place by BFHD officials earlier in the pandemic.

With 109 new cases as of Tuesday, July 20, the Tri-Cities have reverted to case rates that are as high as February 1, 2021. For reference, the most cases reported in a single day since February was 83 on April 26.

Per the Washington Department of Health (DOH), 79,842 community members from Benton County and 30,263 community members from Franklin County are fully vaccinated by this point. If you would like to get vaccinated in Washington state, you can find a government-approved vaccination clinic near you by visiting the state’s Vaccine Locator tool here.

