Benton County home a complete loss after early morning fire

by Neil Fischer

Benton County Fire District 4 Facebook

BENTON CO., Wash. — Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed residential structure fire early Monday morning in Benton County that left several people without a home, according to Benton County Fire District 4.

Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle told KAPP-KVEW they were called to E Ruppert Rd. near Fox Hill Dr. around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Raw video: Zlatich house fire in Finley; neighbor Kaufman suspected

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames. according to Chief Carlyle.

Chief Carlyle says there were three or four occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, but managed to get out safely.

The structure fire lit vegetation near the home and created a small natural fire that fire crews were able to put out quickly, according to Chief Carlyle.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to Benton County Fire District 4.

Chief Carlyle told KAPP-KVEW that no firefighters or occupants have been injured in the fire.

RELATED: Officials investigating suspicious fire near Benton City that destroyed a home

The structure is still burning at 7:30 a.m., according to Cheif Carlyle, but crews are continuing to fight the fire.

East Ruppert Rd. is closed as firefighters have fire lines spread across the street.

The home is a total loss, according to Chief Carlyle.

This is a developing story.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.