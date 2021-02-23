Benton County: Fatal double shooting in Plymouth under investigation

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced their investigation into a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Plymouth, Washington on Monday.

According to a release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Benton County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. On their way to the scene, dispatch alerted the deputies that one man was reported shot and another was seen fleeing the scene shortly after.

The specific location of the shooting hasn’t been made available to the public.

Upon arrival, deputies allegedly made contact with a male victim who was later confirmed to be 48 years old. He was found outside of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds of varying severity. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries. According to the release, the victim is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Deputies also discovered a second victim, who was shot to death. According to this statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the second male victim has yet to be identified by local authorities.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing and that additional information regarding this case will be made available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information once it is made available from local authorities.

