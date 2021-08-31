Benton County leaders will meet to discuss Recovery Center proposal

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Commissioners are gathering on Tuesday night for a special board meeting to tackle logistics on a Recovery Center proposed for the area. This institution would provide services for people across the Tri-Cities who are battling addiction and other critical mental health issues.

A variety of topics concerning the Recovery Center will be discussed during the August 31 meeting, according to an alert from the Benton County Commissioners’ Office.

It’s scheduled to begin with a conversation about implementing a 0.01% Sales & Use Tax for Chemical Dependency, Mental Health Treatment Services, and Therapeutic Courts—each of which is authorized under Washington state law (RCW 82.14.460).

Following that topic, the Benton County Commissioners will consider the formation of an Advisory Committee to oversee the proposed facility.

They’ll round out their topics by reviewing a property condition assessment report for the Trios Health facility on Auburn St in Kennewick. Instead of building a new facility entirely, community leaders may opt to authorize this location as the site of this Recovery Center.

After the final topic is discussed, the Benton County Commissioners will open the floor for public comment with each participant limited to three minutes at a time.

The meeting is being held at 6 p.m. in the gallery room of the Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Drive). Masks and physical distancing are required for any community members who wish to attend in person. Otherwise, you can join online via phone or WebEx (click here for more information).

