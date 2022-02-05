KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) is asking for the community’s help to locate a partially-paralyzed man who went missing while on a hunting trip in the Blue Mountains.

According to a social media alert from the BSCO, Stephen Quilici told his family that he was going elk hunting in the Blue Mountains on Monday, January 31, 2022. His family told local authorities that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

However, deputies confirmed that his phone records indicate he was somewhere between Prescott and Walla Walla on the morning of Thursday, February 3.

They described his vehicle as a dark blue 2002 Chevrolet 2500 with a tonneau cover on the bed.

It’s noteworthy that Quilici is paralyzed on his left side and is in a wheelchair. Therefore, his family members and Benton County investigators are concerned that he could be in some kind of trouble.

Anyone with information to contribute to this search is urged to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with more information at (509) 735-6555. If you do, be sure to cite Case No. 22-01674 so that the authorities can sort your tip.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

