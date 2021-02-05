Benton County mass vaccination site sees 939 patients

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — For the third day in a row, the staff at the Benton County mass vaccination site has exceeded expectations with over 900 people receiving shots on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

According to a release by PIO Ben Shearer, who has been pivotal to vaccination efforts, 939 vaccinations were administered today alone.

A key factor to the success of our local vaccination hub has been early arrivals. By asking patients to arrive early, staff members at the Benton County Fairgrounds can more accurately assess how many vaccinations can be administered in a day. Inversely, anyone who arrives late for their appointment may lose their opportunity to receive a shot on that same day.

Officials at the Benton County mass vaccination site say that the holding line remains active. People who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A or 1B of the Washington Department of Health’s COVID vaccination guidelines can register for a vaccination on-site and may receive their dose. However, there is no guarantee that people who wait in the holding line will receive their vaccination as doses are limited.

Additional vaccine draws and no-shows are the primary force behind the crew’s decision to establish a holding line.

Though today’s press release didn’t indicate specific timing, the average time to get in and out of the fairgrounds has been approx. 45 minutes through the early portion of this week.

The Department of Health hasn’t specified when appointments for next week will be arriving. Even so, federal entities have indicated that more doses are coming to Washington state. How the DOH decides to distribute them is unclear at this point, but there’s a chance that more doses will be provided for the Benton County mass vaccination site in the coming weeks.

