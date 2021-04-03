Benton County mass vaccination site surpasses 50,000 vaccines administered

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With roughly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site has officially surpassed 50,000 doses administered. It remains one of the leading mass vaccination sites in the state just 68 days into its operations, which began on January 25.

The site runs from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Officials from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team confirm that more appointments are available for the week of April 6. To sign up for an appointment, visit the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod tool. There, you’ll be able to select from a variety of local providers including the Benton County Fairgrounds vaccination site.

Previously, participants were required to prove their eligibility by using the state’s Phase Finder tool. Following Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that all Washingtonians (16+) are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on April 15, Phase Finder was discontinued. Until then, the state will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to people through Tiers 1B3 and 1B4 of eligibility.

RELATED: Washington’s Phase Finder tool is being discontinued

The mass vaccination site is running with variable hours to accommodate the influx of eligible people. Next week’s schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 6 & Thursday, April 8: 10 am – 3 pm

Wednesday, April 7 & Friday, April 9: 11 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday, April 10: 9 am-noon

This location is operating for both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the day. Many of the site’s doses up to this point have been of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. People who receive the first dose are expected to return double 21 days from the initial dose. If you’re hoping to get your second shot, you’ll need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Second appointments aren’t automatically generated. Once you’ve been vaccinated, it’s up to you to sign up for your second dose when appointments become available — Generally on the Friday/Saturday before you’re expected to receive your vaccination.

RECENT CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: All Washington adults will be vaccine eligible April 15, Governor Inslee says

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.