Benton County mass vaccination site to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Another impressive day of operations at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site concluded on Friday with over 1,800 vaccine doses administered. While the site prepares for vaccine eligibility to expand to all people age 16+ on April 15, the site is adding another brand of vaccine to its arsenal.

According to a press release issued by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the site will offer a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) doses next week. They’re expecting to average about 100 doses per day in addition to first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine is a single-dose vaccine.

For those who are currently eligible through Phase 1B — Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, more appointments have been made available for Saturday, April 9. The site will run from 9 a.m. until Noon with a limited supply before closing until Tuesday.

Next week, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site will operate from the following hours:

Tuesday, April 13: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14: 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 15: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Friday, April 16: 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 17: 9 a.m. — Noon

Wondering how to sign up for your appointment? Well, Washington state recently shortened the process by cutting out the Phase Finder tool, which checked eligibility. Now, you can simply visit the Department of Health’s Prep Mod tool, where you can select a location for your vaccination and make an appointment.

If you’re planning on making an appointment for your second shot, you’ll need to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. This should have been provided when you received your first dose.

