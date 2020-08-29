Benton County official urges public to use smoke detectors

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Coroner Bill Leach is speaking out about the use of smoke detectors after officials reported five deaths due to fires in the last week, including three children.

This comes after a 32-year-old mother and three children died Thursday in a devastating fire at Green Acres mobile home park in Benton City.

KAPP-KVEW spoke with Leach Friday afternoon about the use of smoke detectors.

“It gives you a few seconds of lee time to get your way out of the house, maybe before the smoke gets too bad, you can’t see, and become disoriented,” said Leach. “And it gives you a chance to get your kids awake or if a kid hears it maybe they can wake up mom or dad.”

On August 19, one person was found dead inside a Kennewick home that caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

Due to ongoing investigations, Leach says he is unaware whether or not there were smoke detectors inside the homes, but that he wants everyone to be prepared so that tragedy can be avoided.

“You should always plan so that tragedies don’t happen and make sure you have something in place to keep your family alive,” said Leach.

In July 2019, two children died after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Prosser.

Following the tragedy in 2019, Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher distributed free smoke detectors to mobile homes in the area that were in need.

“You can go to the fire department and ask them for assistance on fire detectors,” said Leach.

With children staying home for school, Leach says that parents should teach their kids plans for exiting their homes in case of an emergency.

