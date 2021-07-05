Benton County passerby reports rollover crash, driver disappeared from scene

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies responded to a remote section of the county where an early-riser noticed a car rolled over on the side of the road on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, a concerned civilian called the police to report a car had rolled off of Crosby Rd in rural Benton County.

When deputies responded to the scene of the accident, they searched the surrounding area and realized that the occupant of the vehicle was nowhere to be found. They determined that the driver was likely going too fast for the road conditions at the side of the accident, causing them to lose control of their vehicle and roll onto its side.

The car came to a rest upside down on the side of the road. However, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the driver in this single-vehicle incident.

They are calling on the community for help. If you saw anything or have information to contribute to their investigation, you’re urged to reach out at (509)628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further information is revealed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

