Benton County: Phase 1B Tier 2 not eligible until Wednesday

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is reminding community members that individuals in Phase 1B Tier 2 will not be eligible to receive the vaccine until Wednesday.

Those who qualify under that tier can start applying now for appointments next week, but must select a time starting Wednesday or later.

Phase Finder will not show Phase 1B Tier 2 individuals as eligible until Wednesday, so if you schedule an appointment prior to then for later in the week, you’ll have to go back into Phase Finder prior to your appointment to get the necessary confirmation.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team that runs the site notes that the schedule for next week is different. The site will be closed Sunday and Monday.

The rest of the week, the mass vaccination site will be open:

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First, you must figure out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated under state’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines. You can do so by visiting the Phase Finder site. Once you confirm your eligibility, you can try to find an appointment available on the Washington Department of Health’s Prep Mod site.

Please be advised that COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards are required for individuals hoping to be vaccinated at the site. That should’ve been provided at your first vaccination.

Like they have in recent weeks, the Benton County Fairgrounds will maintain a holding line for eligible participants who weren’t able to get an appointment. Though it doesn’t guarantee that there will be a dose available for you, waiting on the holding line makes use of all of the extra doses that were meant to be distributed throughout the day. COVID-19 vaccines don’t keep well, so the vaccination team has to make use of all supplies by the end of each day.

By this point, more than 25,000 people have been vaccinated in the county.

