Benton County property taxes still due by April 30 despite pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — First-half property taxes are still due by April 30 for Benton County residents despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the community, the Benton County Commissioners’ Office announced Wednesday.

The commissioners’ office said those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and are in need of assistance are asked to contact the Benton County Treasurer’s Office prior to April 30.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Treasurer’s Office website for tax information and online payment processing.

Payments of property taxes can also be made via mail but must be postmarked on or before April 30, 2020. If you make payment via mail, ensure you mail your payment to allow for processing and postmarking by the Postal Service.

In addition, payment drop boxes are available at the Kennewick Annex Building (5600 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick) and at the Prosser Courthouse (620 Market Street, Prosser). Due to reduced staffing, the drop boxes in Benton City and Richland will not be utilized to collect first-half 2020 payments.

Treasurer’s Office staff are available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via phone to answer any questions and assist the public during this time.

Comments

comments